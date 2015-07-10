Greek bridging finance depends on whether bailout plan agreed -senior EU official

BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will only discuss bridging finance for Greece to tide it over until a bailout loan is ready after they have agreed to negotiate such a medium-term loan, a senior EU official said on Friday.

Speaking ahead of a Eurogroup meeting of ministers on Saturday, he told reporters that if the ministers agreed to launch negotiations on a bailout, a planned summit of euro zone leaders on Sunday would not be required.

It was not immediately clear, however, whether it would nonetheless go ahead. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; editing by Barbara Lewis)