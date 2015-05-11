FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German, Greek finmins to talk before Eurogroup meeting-German spokesman
May 11, 2015

German, Greek finmins to talk before Eurogroup meeting-German spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and his Greek counterpart Yanis Varoufakis will meet in Brussels on Monday ahead of a Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers, a spokesman for the German finance ministry said.

He did not confirm the time at which the pair would meet but said it would be before the gathering starts at 1300 GMT.

Euro zone officials have ruled out a deal with Greece at Monday’s meeting and said any statement they make is unlikely to be enough to allow the European Central Bank to raise the limit on short-term Treasury bills that Greek banks can buy - a move Athens has sought as a way to avert a national bankruptcy. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
