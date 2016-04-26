Greece using public sector deposits as bailout delays pinch -officials

ATHENS, April 26 (Reuters) - The Greek government is using cash surpluses deposited by public sector entities to pay its bills because delays on a bailout review have stopped funds from international lenders being disbursed, officials said on Tuesday.

Shut out of debt markets and with aid from its official lenders frozen, Greece has borrowed the cash that institutions such as schools, hospitals and utilities must deposit with the central bank if they do not immediately need it.

The government has used between roughly nine billion euros ($10 billion) and 10 billion through repurchase agreements since last year, most of which has been rolled over, officials said.

“The situation is not pleasant but not as dramatic as last year,” said one government official, who declined to be named. “But the more time passes without concluding the review, we could find ourselves with our backs against the wall.”

“The cash earned an annual 3.7 percent on average in the second half of last year and the return during the first half of 2016 is similar, better than what the entities would have been earning from commercial banks,” a second official said.

A third bailout deal of up to 86 billion euros was agreed last summer but a review of compliance with the terms of the agreement was expected to be completed late last year and Athens is still scrambling to conclude those requirements.

“It has been a bumpy road since mid April but Greece can make it and not go bust until the end of May or early June by also using pension funds cash reserves and piling up state arrears if needed,” a senior government official told Reuters.

Public entities, including parliament and the state manpower organisation (OAED), have deposited nearly 500 million euros with the central bank this month, the officials said.

As well as surplus cash that public entities that have not deposited at the Bank of Greece, there are a few billion euros that state pension funds have on deposit at commercial banks which could be tapped via repos, the officials said. (Additional reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Louise Ireland)