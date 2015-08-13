FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to get 6 bln euros in bridge loans if no agreement at Eurogroup -report
August 13, 2015

Greece to get 6 bln euros in bridge loans if no agreement at Eurogroup -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Greece could get 6.04 billion euros in bridge financing if euro zone finance ministers cannot agree on the planned third bailout for Athens when they meet on Friday, according to German newspaper Bild, citing a European Commission proposal for the meeting.

That proposal says the bridge loans should run for a maximum of three months, Bild said in an advance copy of an article due to be published on Friday.

Euro zone finance ministers are due to meet in Brussels on Friday to discuss a third financial rescue that Greece has negotiated with its creditors.

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos expressed his opposition on Thursday to Greece taking another temporary loan to meet its immediate debt repayments, calling on lawmakers to approve a new, three-year bailout deal.

“I think whatever everyone’s stance on the euro and on whether this is a good or bad accord, there must be no one who is working towards a bridge loan,” he told a parliamentary committee.

Athens must make a 3.2 billion euro debt payment to the European Central Bank on Aug. 20. (Reporting by Michelle Martin in Berlin and David Stamp in Athens; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

