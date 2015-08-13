Finland backs Greek bailout deal

HELSINKI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Finland is ready to participate in Greece’s third bailout loan deal, Finance Minister Alexander Stubb said on Thursday.

“We have come a long way during the summer. The future of euro was at stake.... but now we’ve got a solution and will live with it,” Stubb told reporters after the parliament’s grand committee voted to support the Greek deal.

He added that it was important for the country that the International Monetary Fund stayed involved in the process.

Finland, known for its hard line towards EU bailouts, last month favoured temporary Greece exit from the euro bloc, but later said it would not alone stand against a bailout deal. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Alison Williams)