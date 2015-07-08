Finland's Stubb warns time running out for Greece - German radio

BERLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - Greece and its international lenders are likely to agree on an aid-for-reforms deal, but time is running out, Finnish Finance Minister Alexander Stubb said in a German radio interview.

“I am an eternal optimist. I think in the end, there will be some sort of a solution (for Greece),” Stubb told Deutsche Welle in the interview that was conducted on Tuesday evening and aired on Wednesday morning.

“We are not throwing Greece out, we don’t want a Grexit. But it’s clear that everybody has to be prepared for all possible outcomes,” Stubb added. “Time is simply running out.”

He underlined that Finland had a similar stance to Germany. “If we talk about debt cuts, a restructuring of debt or something like that, then that’s a ‘no go’ for the Finnish government,” Stubb said. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber,)