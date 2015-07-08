FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland's Stubb warns time running out for Greece - German radio
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Finland's Stubb warns time running out for Greece - German radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - Greece and its international lenders are likely to agree on an aid-for-reforms deal, but time is running out, Finnish Finance Minister Alexander Stubb said in a German radio interview.

“I am an eternal optimist. I think in the end, there will be some sort of a solution (for Greece),” Stubb told Deutsche Welle in the interview that was conducted on Tuesday evening and aired on Wednesday morning.

“We are not throwing Greece out, we don’t want a Grexit. But it’s clear that everybody has to be prepared for all possible outcomes,” Stubb added. “Time is simply running out.”

He underlined that Finland had a similar stance to Germany. “If we talk about debt cuts, a restructuring of debt or something like that, then that’s a ‘no go’ for the Finnish government,” Stubb said. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber,)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.