FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek finmin sees negative or slightly positive growth in H2
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 2 years ago

Greek finmin sees negative or slightly positive growth in H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Greece may have negative or slightly positive growth in the second half of 2015 and in the first half of next year, the interim Finance Minister George Chouliarakis said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday.

“There will be negative or slighting positive growth rates in the second half of 2015 and in the first half of 2016,” Chouliarakis told the weekly To Vima newspaper.

Greece’s economy grew 0.9 percent in the second quarter, helped by consumer spending and tourism.

Chouliarakis, Greece’s bailout negotiator, also said that there were no liquidity problems for the Greek state right now.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.