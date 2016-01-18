Greece says willing to discuss pension reforms with IMF

ATHENS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Monday Athens would be willing to discuss pension reforms with the IMF, provided it had assurances a review of bailout reforms was concluded in a timely manner.

“If we do not conclude it in a timely manner this programme cannot come to fruition,” Tsakalotos told a news conference.

”Time for us is precious... if the assessment is swiftly concluded, we can move swiftly to a discussion on debt (relief),“ Tsakalotos told a news conference, referring to contacts he had in European capitals last week.”

“We will not follow the practice of past governments, of endless discussions on assessments.” (Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas)