FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece says willing to discuss pension reforms with IMF
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2016 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

Greece says willing to discuss pension reforms with IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Monday Athens would be willing to discuss pension reforms with the IMF, provided it had assurances a review of bailout reforms was concluded in a timely manner.

“If we do not conclude it in a timely manner this programme cannot come to fruition,” Tsakalotos told a news conference.

”Time for us is precious... if the assessment is swiftly concluded, we can move swiftly to a discussion on debt (relief),“ Tsakalotos told a news conference, referring to contacts he had in European capitals last week.”

“We will not follow the practice of past governments, of endless discussions on assessments.” (Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.