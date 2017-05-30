FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece dismisses report Greece may not repay its debt
May 30, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 3 months ago

Greece dismisses report Greece may not repay its debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 30 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos on Tuesday dismissed reports in Germany's Bild newspaper that the country could default on July debt repayments.

"Bild has distorted what I said yesterday. I never said that Greece would not repay debt in July. There is no such issue," he told Reuters.

"What I did say is that the disbursement was not an issue, because all sides agreed that we have kept to our commitments. But the Greek government feels that a disbursement without clarity on debt is not enough to turn the Greek economy around," he said. (Reporting By Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas)

