UPDATE 1-Greece says willing to discuss pension reforms with IMF

ATHENS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Greece is willing to discuss pension reforms with the International Monetary Fund provided it receives assurances that a review of its bailout programme will be concluded “in a timely manner”, the finance minister said on Monday.

Greece’s international lenders - the IMF and the European Union - are widely expected to launch a review this week of the reforms Athens has adopted as part of a bailout package it clinched last year to avert bankruptcy. Technical teams are already in Athens.

“We are even ready to discuss the pension reform, as long as the IMF wants to conclude this discussion in a timely manner,” Euclid Tsakalotos told a news conference.

Pension reform is a particularly sensitive issue for the leftist-led government. It has presented a plan which increases social security contributions and recalculates future pensions but has also promised to protect pensioners on whom entire households can sometimes depend.

“It is very important for us that there is no further reduction in pensions,” Tsakalotos said, adding that the IMF had “higher demands” than other lenders on such reforms.

The minister toured six European capitals last week on a charm offensive to convince Greece’s EU partners that it deserves a positive assessment of its reform efforts.

The review, if concluded sucessfully, could pave the way for discussions on debt relief that Greece has long sought, coax back investments and help its crippled economy return to growth.

“Time for us is precious... if the assessment is swiftly concluded, we can move swiftly to a discussion on debt (relief),” said Tsakalotos.

Athens has promised to cut public sector spending and increase efficiency under the terms of the international bailout, its third since 2010.

The reform programme requires Athens to pare some 1.8 billion euros from its pension bill this year, a red flag for Greek workers who have declared a national walkout on Feb. 4. (Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Gareth Jones)