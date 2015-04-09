Greek finmin says needs fiscal plan that "makes sense"

PARIS, April 9 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Thursday that his government was not ready to sign any deal just to get the next loan tranche from its creditors but needs to agree an appropriate level for its primary surplus, an investment package and a serious discussion about debt.

Greece is “very keen” to sit down with its partners and agree on reforms, said Varoufakis, speaking in Paris. “At the same time we need a fiscal plan that makes sense” (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Mark John)