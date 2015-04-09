FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek finmin says restarting privatisation programme
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 9, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

Greek finmin says restarting privatisation programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 9 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Thursday that the government was committed to avoiding going into a primary deficit again and that it was restarting its privatisation programme.

“We are restarting the privatisation process as a programme making rational use of existing public assets,” said Varoufakis, speaking in Paris. “What we are saying is the Greek state does not have the capacity to develop public assets.”

He added: “We want private-public joint ventures ... but we want firstly to ensure that there is a minimum investment requirement commitment on behalf of the bidders ... secondly we want to retain a stake for the state so to have an income stream with which to finance pension funds.”

Although he asked for the primary surplus target to be reviewed he insisted the Greek government did not want to have a primary deficit. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Mark John)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.