France's Hollande: Greek deal must be in line with European rules
June 19, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

France's Hollande: Greek deal must be in line with European rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, June 19 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Friday Greece and its international creditor must press on with talks aimed at clinching a deal that averts a debt default while being in line with European Union rules.

“It is very important that talks continue and this discussion reaches a compromise solution and that compromise solution must be according to European rules,” Hollande said, speaking through an interpreter at a joint news conference with Slovak President Andrej Kiska in Bratislava.

Euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday to try to avert a Greek default as Athens and its international creditors remain deadlocked over a debt deal. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Gareth Jones)

