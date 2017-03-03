FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece, lenders have political will to conclude bailout review - French PM
March 3, 2017 / 1:13 PM / 6 months ago

Greece, lenders have political will to conclude bailout review - French PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 3 (Reuters) - Greece and its international lenders have the political will to conclude a crucial review of the country's bailout progress soon, French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Friday.

"Greece and its partners have the political will and I believe we will have positive results and good political compromises in the near future," Cazeneuve said after meeting Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Athens.

Talks between Athens, the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, on the country's fiscal and reform progress have dragged on for months, reviving fears of a new crisis in Europe. France helped Greece reach a vital bailout deal with its lenders in 2015.

Tsipras said it was "totally feasible" to reach a preliminarily deal by March 20, when euro zone finance ministers are expected to meet again. But he also said Greece sought what he called a "global solution", which would include debt relief measures that will be implemented in the post-bailout period.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Renee Maltezou

