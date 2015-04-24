FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek primary surplus targets negotiable-France
April 24, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

Greek primary surplus targets negotiable-France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIGA, April 24 (Reuters) - There is room to discuss the size of Greece’s primary surpluses in coming years as long as they remain surpluses, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin told Reuters on Friday.

Sapin spoke before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers at which they are to assess how much progress Greece and its international creditors have made towards reaching an agreement on a comprehensive package of reforms in exchange for funding.

“Every day that passes (without a deal) makes things more complicated,” Sapin said, adding: “We must avoid an accident.”

Sapin said that there was room for manoeuvre on Greece’s primary surplus, the budget balance before debt servicing costs, “as long as it remains positive.” (Reporting By Ingrid Melander, writing by Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
