France's Sapin: Greek accord a question of wording
February 17, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

France's Sapin: Greek accord a question of wording

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Tuesday there was a consensus with Greece on issues such as debt and ruling out a haircut and reaching an agreement was mainly about wording.

“It is a problem of wording, although the legal tool cannot be anything else than an extension of the programme. What (Greek finance Minister Yanis) Varoufakis has told us, what I have understood, is that he agrees in principle with the extension of the programme,” Sapin told reporters.

He said that Greece could keep a primary budget surplus at 1.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product, but not lower, for as long as the programme extension lasted. “Everyone agrees on this: you have a 1.5 percent primary surplus, you cannot do anything in this period that worsens that surplus,” he said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; writing by Adrian Croft; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

