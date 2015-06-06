FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French finance minister says Greek pension cut negotiable
June 6, 2015

French finance minister says Greek pension cut negotiable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

POITIERS, France, June 6 (Reuters) - France’s finance minister said on Saturday a cash-for-reform proposal from international creditors rejected by Greece was negotiable and Athens should offer an alternative to a proposed cut in pension benefits that it has denounced.

“No one ever said - neither the (lending) institutions nor the (euro zone) countries - that it was take-it-or-leave-it, that it was an ultimatum,” Michel Sapin told Reuters on the sidelines of a ruling Socialist Party congress.

Asked if the long-running negotiations could fail over the pensions issue, he said: “Yes, but the Greek side has arguments which are not without legitimacy. They should make different proposals to try to achieve the same overall economic balance.”

His conciliatory comments contrasted with angry statements from other European Union officials warning Greece that Europe had gone as far as it could to help Athens. (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Paul Taylor)

