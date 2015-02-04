FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande says EU rules, debt commitments apply to all
February 4, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 3 years ago

Hollande says EU rules, debt commitments apply to all

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said during a visit by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday that European Union rules and debt commitments must apply to all.

Hollande said he respected the vote of the Greek people, adding that it “underscored that austerity as the only perspective and reality wasn’t tolerable anymore.”

“But there is also respect for European rules, which are imposed on everyone, France too, and it’s not always simple,” Hollande said at the Elysee Palace with Tsipras at his side.

“And then respect for commitments that have been made in connection to debts related to states.”

Tsipras and Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis are meeting senior officials across Europe this week to seek support for a new agreement on Greece’s debt. (Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Mark John)

