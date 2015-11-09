France wants Greek bank loans deal at Eurogroup meeting

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - France wants euro zone finance ministers to reach an agreement on non-performing loans at Greek banks at a meeting in Brussels later on Monday, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said.

“Greece is making considerable efforts. They are scrupulously respecting the July agreement,” he told reporters.

“One thorny issue remains: the seizure of homes for households who can’t pay their debts. I want an agreement to be reached today. France wants an agreement today.” (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by James Regan)