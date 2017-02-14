BERLIN Feb 14 Germany and France must work
together to ensure a "balanced" approach in negotiations with
Greece that keeps the euro zone intact, French Prime Minister
Bernard Cazeneuve said after talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel
and other German officials.
"We support Greece. I reiterated this to the chancellor and
I sensed a sincere desire on her part to work towards a solution
in which everyone respects their responsibilities," Cazeneuve
said. "What is important is that France and Germany work
together in order to preserve the integrity of the euro zone."
His remarks to a group of reporters at the French embassy in
Berlin come after German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
raised the prospect of a Greek exit from the euro zone in an
interview with German broadcaster ARD last week.
Cazeneuve, who met with Merkel on Monday and senior members
of the Social Democrats (SPD) on Tuesday, said that while Greece
must press ahead with reforms, it should not be forced to
implement "unbearable" measures.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Paul Carrel)