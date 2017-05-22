French finance minister sees overall deal on Greece in June

BRUSSELS, May 23 (Reuters) - France is confident that Greece and its international lenders can reach a deal on additional measures of debt relief for Athens in June, the French finance minister said on Monday at the end of a euro zone meeting that ended with no agreement.

"I am quite confident we can reach an overall agreement on the Greek debt at the next Eurogroup meeting in three weeks," Bruno Le Maire told reporters after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels, the first since he was appointed finance minister.

The next meeting of the so-called Eurogroup is scheduled for June 15 in Luxembourg.

The meeting in Brussels ended without an agreement on disbursing new loans to Greece, which the country will need to pay debts due in July. But Le Maire underlined that Greece will receive the needed financial aid and said there was no reason for concern.

He said that France is working for an overall deal that will keep the International Monetary Fund on board. He insisted Germany played a constructive role during talks and made steps towards a final compromise. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio)