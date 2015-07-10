FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France calls on partners to back "credible" Greek proposals
July 10, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

France calls on partners to back "credible" Greek proposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - France’s European affairs minister said the latest proposals by Greece for reforms to reach a deal with its international creditors were credible and serious, and called on its euro zone partners to give their support.

“It is a very significant moment for Greece, but also for Europe,” Harlem Desir told Radio Classique on Friday, according to a transcript provided by the French radio station.

“The proposals which have been put forward are all serious, credible, comprehensive.”

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has offered last-minute concessions to try to save his country from bankruptcy, including plans for more tax hikes and pension reforms. (Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Editing by Mark John)

