French finmin says the ball is now in the Greek court

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - It is now up to Greece to say what it can move on and to make alternative proposals for those measures it does not like in the cash-for-reform deal crafted by the EU and the IMF, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday.

“Things have been clarified. There are clear proposals on the table that have allowed for discussions to start in a good framework,” Sapin told reporters.

“It is up to Greece now to say what it would possibly want to move on,” he said. “If a measure seems unacceptable to the Greek side it can replace it with another, especially regarding the future and financing of pensions.”

Asked about how the European Financial Stability Fund could be involved, Sapin said that ministers “would try to identify now, with the Greeks, what could be the broad guidelines (for the euro zone) to keep accompanying Greece after June.”

The current bailout package for Greece expires at the end of June.

Sapin gave no details but sources familiar with the EU/IMF proposal for Greece said earlier on Thursday that if a deal is accepted, they aim to unlock 10.9 billion euros ($12.3 billion) from the EFSF to cover Greek needs over July and August. ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Andrew Callus)