Monday's Eurogroup meeting to be "difficult, decisive"-EU's Moscovici

PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - European Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Friday the EU was ready to consider possible “margins of manoeuvre” on Greece’s debt, but that the new government of Alexis Tsipras needed to respect promises.

“I say that he (Tsipras) must respect promises and at the same time we are ready, we Europeans, to see what margins of manoeuvre are possible,” Moscovici, the European commissioner for economic affairs, told Europe 1 radio.

Monday’s Eurogroup meeting of EU finance ministers, he said, would be crucial.

“It’s a meeting that will be difficult, it’s a meeting that will be decisive,” he said. “We must find an agreement.”

“I am optimistic because I hope that we find such a deal, it is possible,” added Moscovici, France’s former finance minister. (Reporting By Jean-Baptiste Vey. Writing by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Andrew Callus)