PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Greece must meet its commitments but its euro zone partners must also take into account the election that brought to power anti-austerity parties, French President Francois Hollande said after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Hollande, who was talking ahead of a crunch meeting of euro zone finance ministers, said a deal must be found on Greece. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Mark John)