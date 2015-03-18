FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France urges all to mind their words to avoid accidental "Grexit"
March 18, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

France urges all to mind their words to avoid accidental "Grexit"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - France’s finance minister on Wednesday urged all sides to be careful about the words they use when speaking about the Greek debt crisis, saying that this was key to avoid an accidental euro zone exit.

“France will be do everything it can to avoid an accident and I believe that what we will do will avoid it,” Michel Sapin told lawmakers.

“But no one can be categorical on this and this is why, on both sides, people must control their language because, in this area, accidents are often due to bad choice of words rather than bad behaviour.”

Tensions are high between Germany and Greece. Germany’s finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, has accused the new Athens government of destroying all trust in Greece and has said he could not rule out an accidental exit of the country from the euro zone.

Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Brian Love

