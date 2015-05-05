FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French finmin sees scope for "good compromise" with Greece
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 5, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

French finmin sees scope for "good compromise" with Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said an agreement between Greece and its lenders was possible after talks in Paris with his Greek counterpart Yanis Varoufakis, part of a burst of diplomacy aimed at averting a funding crunch.

“This meeting with Yanis Varoufakis was important. Greek authorities are looking to send out messages,” Sapin said in comments relayed in an email by his office.

“We are at a crucial moment and we have the scope to reach a good compromise ... There is no other solution than an accord.” (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Mark John)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.