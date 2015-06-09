FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French finmin says can be no ultimatums in Greece talks
June 9, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

French finmin says can be no ultimatums in Greece talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Tuesday that it was “absolutely necessary” to reach a deal between Greece and its creditors but that neither side could be allowed to blackmail the other or set ultimatums.

European Union officials earlier on Tuesday dismissed new Greek promises of economic reform, saying the proposals were not enough to unlock funds that Athens urgently needs to avoid defaulting on its debts.

“The dialogue is continuing, it is difficult, there can be neither diktats, ultimatums nor blackmail, neither on one side nor the other,” Sapin told the French parliament.

“Greece’s partners cannot dictate which measures it must take.... but the Greek government must also assume its responsibilities, as Greece cannot continue to live on credit, simply waiting to receive the next bit of aid from the rest of Europe.” (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by James Regan)

