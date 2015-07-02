FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 2, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Sapin: Greek "No" vote could lead to Grexit, "Yes" to fresh talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 2 (Reuters) - A “no” vote in Greece’s referendum on cash-for-reforms proposals could lead to Athens leaving the euro zone, while its euro zone partners would immediately get back to working on a deal if the outcome was “yes,” French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said.

France had led a diplomatic push to reach a deal before Sunday’s referendum but gave up when Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced on Wednesday afternoon that he would press ahead with the vote, Sapin said.

“You cannot reach a deal with someone who tells you ‘No’,” he said of the Greek government. Euro zone finance ministers all agreed on that stance in a conference call that followed Tsipras’s comments, Sapin told iTELE in an interview.

France wants Greece to stay in the euro, he said. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander, Marine Pennetier; Editing by Laurence Frost)

