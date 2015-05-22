FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Sapin says no possibility of a parallel currency for Greece
May 22, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

France's Sapin says no possibility of a parallel currency for Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 22 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin on Friday said there was no possibility of a parallel currency for Greece and that the debt-laden country and the euro zone were moving closer to a deal before cash runs out in early June.

“There is no plan B for Greece, there is no parallel currency, there is only one single currency which is the euro,” Sapin told journalists during a joint news conference with his Spanish counterpart Luis de Guindos in Madrid.

“For us, it is a political question. We don’t think the euro zone was made to become smaller. It was made to bring confidence,” he added.

“Every week that passes makes it more necessary to reach a deal so that Greece stays in the euro zone in conditions that allow the previous programme to be closed but also to prepare what comes next, and see how to accompany Greece from July onwards... This means that we’re moving forward,” he also said. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)

