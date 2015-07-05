FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe can't count on ECB alone in Greek crisis - French min
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 5, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

Europe can't count on ECB alone in Greek crisis - French min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 5 (Reuters) - Greece and international creditors must find a compromise in the country’s debt crisis and not count only on support from the European Central Bank, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said.

Speaking as Greeks voted in a referendum over whether to accept more austerity, Macron said Greece and its creditors had to find a compromise based on reforms while also making its debt burden more sustainable.

“Whatever the vote, we must starting tomorrow respond with political discussions to create a framework,” Macron said at an economics conference in Aix-en-Provence in southern France.

“It’s not about taking refuge behind the ECB and others that have already done more than enough,” he added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Leila Abboud)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.