FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's Tsipras says confident of a deal on debt
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

Greece's Tsipras says confident of a deal on debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras voiced confidence on Wednesday that Athens could work with international partners to reach an agreement, saying its debt burden must be made manageable.

“The debt must become viable, this is what we must discuss,” he said in a statement after talks with French President Hollande in Paris, adding that he had put “realistic” proposals to EU partners in meetings over the past few days.

“I am convinced we can work together to get out of the crisis in Greece and to help Europe overcome the crisis,” he said, adding France should play a key role in what he termed a necessary switch to growth-oriented policies in the region. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; writing by Mark John; editing by Brian Love)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.