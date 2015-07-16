FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Greek bank rescue fund names Xenofos as new CEO
July 16, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Greek bank rescue fund names Xenofos as new CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds fund’s confirmation, background)

ATHENS, July 16 (Reuters) - Greece’s bank bailout fund HFSF appointed Aris Xenofos, a former executive who ran Eurobank’s fund management unit, as its new chief executive, confirming what a banking source told Reuters earlier on Thursday.

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), funded from Greece’s 240 billion euro EU-IMF bailout, has recapitalised the country’s banking sector and also used its funds to wind down non-viable lenders.

Xenofos will take over from Anastasia Sakellariou, the HFSF’s former CEO who resigned in May, with a term until June 30, 2017.

The fund currently holds majority stakes in three of Greece’s four largest banks - National Bank, Piraeus Bank and Alpha Bank.

Before Eurobank, Xenofos was a senior executive at Alpha asset management, a board member at Hellenic Exchanges and has also served as head of Greece’s association of institutional investors.

The HFSF is still looking for a new board chairman after the resignation of Christos Sclavounis in March.

Greece’s banks, hit by a wave of deposit outflows, remain closed since June 29 when the leftwing government imposed capital controls.

Athens and its 18 partners have agreed in principle to open negotiations on a third bailout programme of up to 86 billion euros, including up to 25 billion euros to recapitalise banks, in return for tougher austerity measures and structural reforms. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by James Mackenzie and Anna Willard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
