Greece to start talks with partners on funding gap immediately, finmin official

ATHENS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Greece expects to start discussions immediately with its EU/IMF partners on filling the state’s funding gap, a finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to a four month extension to Greece’s EU/IMF bailout programme but funding will be released only after the government’s economic plans have been approved in detail.

“The discussions on Greece’s funding gap will begin tonight, tomorrow morning,” said the official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity.

Options include raising the limit set on Greece’s issuance of short-term t-bills and using 1.9 billion euros in profits that the European Central Bank has made on its holdings of Greek government bonds, the official said.