FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece to start talks with partners on funding gap immediately, finmin official
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

Greece to start talks with partners on funding gap immediately, finmin official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Greece expects to start discussions immediately with its EU/IMF partners on filling the state’s funding gap, a finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to a four month extension to Greece’s EU/IMF bailout programme but funding will be released only after the government’s economic plans have been approved in detail.

“The discussions on Greece’s funding gap will begin tonight, tomorrow morning,” said the official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity.

Options include raising the limit set on Greece’s issuance of short-term t-bills and using 1.9 billion euros in profits that the European Central Bank has made on its holdings of Greek government bonds, the official said.

reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Renee Maltezou and Karolina Tagaris; editing by David Stamp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.