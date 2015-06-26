FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austerity would undo funding solutions- Greek govt official
June 26, 2015

Austerity would undo funding solutions- Greek govt official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 26 (Reuters) - Proposals to cover Greece’s funding needs being discussed with the country’s lenders will not work if they are part of policies that feed a recession and debt spiral, a Greek government official said on Friday.

“There are several proposals on covering funding needs under discussion. Any such proposal, however, would be cancelled by a policy programme that feeds the vicious circle of recession-debt, and worsens social injustice,” the official said.

Based on a note prepared for euro zone finance ministers, the euro zone can help Greece repay maturing debt in the coming months with money that remains available to Athens under the current bailout if the programme is extended by five months to November. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by George Georgiopoulos)

