FRANKFURT, July 8 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policy setters decided on Wednesday to keep the level of Emergency Liquidity Assistance to Greek banks steady, a person familiar with the matter said.

Sources have said that this emergency funding stands at around 89 billion euros ($98.5 billion). ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Reporting By Frank Siebelt; writing by John O‘Donnell; editing by Balazs Koranyi)