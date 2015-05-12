FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece gathers 600 mln euros of local govt money- govt spokesman
#Market News
May 12, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Greece gathers 600 mln euros of local govt money- govt spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 12 (Reuters) - Greece has gathered 600 million euros ($673.56 million) of local government and other public entity money as a result of a recent legislative act to help it deal with a cash crunch, the government’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

“Up to yesterday local governments have transferred 64.5 million euros and other general government bodies 535.8 million euros to the Bank of Greece, a total of 600.3 million euros,” Gabriel Sakellaridis said in a statement.

Greece has asked local governments and public entities to transfer idle cash reserves to the Bank of Greece for short-term borrowing by the state via repurchase agreements.

1 US dollar = 0.8908 euro Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

