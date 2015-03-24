FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone bailout fund to analyse 1.2 bln euro refund to Greece
March 24, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 2 years ago

Euro zone bailout fund to analyse 1.2 bln euro refund to Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - The euro zone bailout fund will discuss on Wednesday the possibility of returning to Greece 1.2 billion euros in bank recapitalisation funds, euro zone officials said.

If the board of directors of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) were to approve such a transfer, it would be a welcome financial shot in the arm for the Greek government, which is quickly running out of cash.

A source familiar with the state of Greek finances said Athens would be out of money by April 20.

“Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem has asked the EFSF to provide an analysis of the matter. Also, he has asked the chairman of the Eurogroup Working Group to take the issue up at short notice,” an EFSF spokesman said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robin Emmott)

