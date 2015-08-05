FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek blue chip stock index futures rebound, open 1.79 pct higher
August 5, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

Greek blue chip stock index futures rebound, open 1.79 pct higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Greek blue-chip stock index futures rebounded on Wednesday, with the nearest contract expiring on August 21 opening 1.79 percent higher at 198.75 points after the stock market’s two-day 17.4 percent plunge.

The stock market will open for trade at 0730 GMT on Wednesday.

The underlying FTSE large-cap index lost 3.6 percent on Tuesday, dragged lower by bank shares.

Trading on the Athens bourse resumed on Monday after a five-week shutdown as part of capital controls imposed to stem a debilitating outflow of euros that threatened to collapse Greece’s banks and hurl the indebted country out of the euro zone. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

