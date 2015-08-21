FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek stock index futures up after government resignation
#Market News
August 21, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Greek blue chip stock index futures opened higher on Friday with the September contract gaining 5.9 percent after the leftist-led government’s resignation on Thursday.

The underlying blue chip index of 25 stocks lost 3.54 percent on Thursday.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras resigned on Thursday, hoping to strengthen his hold on power in snap elections after seven months in office during which he fought Greece’s creditors for a better bailout deal. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by David Stamp)

