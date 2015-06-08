Obama says Greeks must make "tough political choices" for debt deal

KRUEN, Germany, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday that Greeks need to make some “tough political choices” and embrace difficult economic reforms to win a debt deal with their country’s international creditors.

Obama denied a report by an unidentified French official that he had voiced concern about the strength of the dollar in a discussion of the world economy at a summit of the Group of Seven industrialised democracies in Germany.

“I did not say that and I make it a practice of not commenting on the daily fluctuations of the dollar or any other currency,” he told a news conference.

On Greece, Obama said: “The Greeks are going to have to follow through and make some tough political choices that will be good for them long-term.” At the same time, international lenders should “recognise the extraordingary challenges” that Greece faces and show flexibility to get a deal. (Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Paul Carrel)