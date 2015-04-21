FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece hopes to reach deal on Russian gas pipeline soon
April 21, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 2 years ago

Greece hopes to reach deal on Russian gas pipeline soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 21 (Reuters) - Greece’s energy minister said Athens held “constructive” talks with the head of Russian gas giant Gazprom on Tuesday, adding he hoped the two sides would soon reach a deal on a pipeline that will bring Russian gas to Europa via its territory.

“The pipeline is of big interest to our country and is among our priorities,” Panagiotis Lafazanis told reporters after a meeting between Gazprom head Alexei Miller and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. Lafazanis met Miller separately earlier on Tuesday.

“We are continuing talks with the Russian side and we hope to reach an agreement very soon,” Lafazanis said. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

