Greek final Q1 GDP confirmed at -0.2 pct q/q, economy in recession

ATHENS, May 29 (Reuters) - Greece's economy shrank 0.2 percent in the first quarter, the country's statistics service said on Friday, confirming a preliminary estimate earlier in the moonth. The data showed that the economy slipped back into recession as political turmoil put the brakes on a fragile recovery. Greece's economy emerged from a six-year recession last year, but has struggled in recent months as political turbulence returned towards the end of last year, triggering early elections that brought the anti-austerity leftists to power. The contraction over January to March, based on the second reading of seasonally adjusted data, followed a 0.4 percent decline in the final quarter of last year. Year-on-year, seasonally adjusted GDP grew 0.4 percent, with the final reading revised up from a previous estimate of 0.3 percent but slowing from a 1.3 percent annual growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2014. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES Q1 2015 Q4 2014 Q3 2014 Q2 2014 Q1 2014 GDP (q/q, pct) -0.2 -0.4 0.7 0.3* 0.8 GDP (y/y, pct) 0.4 1.3 1.5 0.3 -0.3 -------------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT *revised (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Deepa Babington)