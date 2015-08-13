FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek economy posts unexpected growth of 0.8 pct in second quarter
#Market News
August 13, 2015 / 9:20 AM / 2 years ago

Greek economy posts unexpected growth of 0.8 pct in second quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Greece's economy unexpectedly
returned to growth in the second quarter despite deadlocked
talks with foreign creditors and the threat of a Greek euro zone
exit, data showed on Thursday.
    Gross domestic product expanded 0.8 percent from April to
June, based on seasonally adjusted data from statistics service
ELSTAT. A previously reported 0.2 percent decline in the first
quarter was revised upward to 0 percent.
    The second quarter's flash estimate was above market
expectations as analysts polled by Reuters were forecasting a
0.8 percent contraction quarter-on-quarter.
****************************************************************
KEY FIGURES          Q2 2015  Q1 2015  Q4 2014  Q3 2014  Q2 2014
    GDP (q/q, pct)     0.8     -0.0*    -0.2*    0.8*     -0.1*
    GDP (y/y, pct)     1.4      0.5*     1.4*    1.5       0.2* 
---------------------------------------------------------------
    source: ELSTAT
    *revised
       

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
