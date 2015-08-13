Greek economy posts unexpected growth of 0.8 pct in second quarter

ATHENS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Greece's economy unexpectedly returned to growth in the second quarter despite deadlocked talks with foreign creditors and the threat of a Greek euro zone exit, data showed on Thursday. Gross domestic product expanded 0.8 percent from April to June, based on seasonally adjusted data from statistics service ELSTAT. A previously reported 0.2 percent decline in the first quarter was revised upward to 0 percent. The second quarter's flash estimate was above market expectations as analysts polled by Reuters were forecasting a 0.8 percent contraction quarter-on-quarter. **************************************************************** KEY FIGURES Q2 2015 Q1 2015 Q4 2014 Q3 2014 Q2 2014 GDP (q/q, pct) 0.8 -0.0* -0.2* 0.8* -0.1* GDP (y/y, pct) 1.4 0.5* 1.4* 1.5 0.2* --------------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT *revised (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)