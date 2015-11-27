Greek economy shrinks 0.9 pct q/q in third quarter- revised data

ATHENS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Greece's economy contracted in the third quarter at a steeper pace than estimated in a first reading earlier this month, revised data from the country's statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday. Gross domestic product declined by 0.9 percent from July to September compared to the second quarter based on seasonally adjusted data, by more than a previous flash estimate of a 0.5 percent contraction. Year-on-year the economy shrank 1.1 percent in the third quarter versus a previously estimated decline of 0.4 percent. *************************************************************** KEY FIGURES Q3 2015 Q2 2015 Q1 2015 Q4 2014 Q3 2014 GDP (q/q, pct) -0.9 0.3* 0.0* -0.5* 1.2* GDP (y/y, pct) -1.1 0.9* 0.4 1.0* 1.2* --------------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT *revised (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)