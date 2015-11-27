FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek economy shrinks 0.9 pct q/q in third quarter- revised data
#Market News
November 27, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

Greek economy shrinks 0.9 pct q/q in third quarter- revised data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Greece's economy contracted in
the third quarter at a steeper pace than estimated in a first
reading earlier this month, revised data from the country's
statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.
    Gross domestic product declined by 0.9 percent from July to
September compared to the second quarter based on seasonally
adjusted data, by more than a previous flash estimate of a 0.5
percent contraction.
    Year-on-year the economy shrank 1.1 percent in the third
quarter versus a previously estimated decline of 0.4 percent.
***************************************************************
KEY FIGURES          Q3 2015  Q2 2015  Q1 2015  Q4 2014  Q3 2014
    GDP (q/q, pct)     -0.9     0.3*     0.0*    -0.5*    1.2*
    GDP (y/y, pct)     -1.1     0.9*     0.4      1.0*    1.2*
---------------------------------------------------------------
    source: ELSTAT
    *revised    

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

