FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek economy grows 0.1 pct q/q in fourth quarter
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 29, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Greek economy grows 0.1 pct q/q in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Greece's economy expanded by 0.1
percent in last year's final quarter versus a previously
estimated 0.6 contraction, data by the country's statistics
service ELSTAT showed on Monday.
    The data showed the 173 billion euro economy shrank at an
annual 0.8 percent pace in the fourth quarter, at a slower clip
than a previous -1.9 percent flash estimate.
    A previously reported 1.4 percent contraction in the third
quarter was upwardly revised to -1.2 percent after updated
government data, ELSTAT said.
    
***************************************************************
KEY FIGURES          Q4 2015  Q3 2015  Q2 2015  Q1 2015
    GDP (q/q, pct)     +0.1     -1.2*    0.3*     0.0*
    GDP (y/y, pct)     -0.8     -1.7*    0.9*     0.3 
---------------------------------------------------------------
    source: ELSTAT
    *revised

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.