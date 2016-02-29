Greek economy grows 0.1 pct q/q in fourth quarter

ATHENS, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Greece's economy expanded by 0.1 percent in last year's final quarter versus a previously estimated 0.6 contraction, data by the country's statistics service ELSTAT showed on Monday. The data showed the 173 billion euro economy shrank at an annual 0.8 percent pace in the fourth quarter, at a slower clip than a previous -1.9 percent flash estimate. A previously reported 1.4 percent contraction in the third quarter was upwardly revised to -1.2 percent after updated government data, ELSTAT said. *************************************************************** KEY FIGURES Q4 2015 Q3 2015 Q2 2015 Q1 2015 GDP (q/q, pct) +0.1 -1.2* 0.3* 0.0* GDP (y/y, pct) -0.8 -1.7* 0.9* 0.3 --------------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT *revised (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)