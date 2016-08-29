FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Greek economy grows 0.2 pct q/q in second quarter
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

Greek economy grows 0.2 pct q/q in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Greece's economy grew by 0.2
percent in April-to-June compared to the first quarter, a
statistics service (ELSTAT) official said on Monday, downwardly
revising a previous 0.3 percent flash estimate released earlier
this month.
    The seasonally adjusted data showed the economy contracted
at an annual 0.9 percent pace in the second quarter, at a
slightly faster clip than a previous -0.7 percent estimate
released earlier this month.
*************************************************************** 
  
KEY FIGURES      Q2 2016   Q1 2016  Q4 2015  Q3 2015
GDP (q/q, pct)    0.2*      -0.2*     0.2     -1.1 
GDP (y/y, pct)   -0.9*      -1.0*    -0.8*    -1.7
--------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT    
    


 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.