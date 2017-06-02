Greek economy expands 0.4 pct q/q in first quarter, estimates revised up

ATHENS, June 2 (Reuters) - Greece's economy grew 0.4 percent in January-to-March compared to last year's final quarter, statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Friday, upwardly revising a previous -0.1 percent flash estimate released last month. The seasonally adjusted data also showed the economy grew at an annual 0.4 percent pace in the first quarter, revised up from a previous -0.5 percent estimate. ************************************************************** KEY FIGURES Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Q1 2016 GDP (q/q, pct) 0.4 -1.1* 0.7* 0.4* -0.8* GDP (y/y, pct) 0.4 -1.0* 2.1* -0.4 -0.8* ------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)