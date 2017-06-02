FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2017 / 9:23 AM / 3 months ago

Greek economy expands 0.4 pct q/q in first quarter, estimates revised up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, June 2 (Reuters) - Greece's economy grew 0.4 percent
in January-to-March compared to last year's final quarter,
statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Friday, upwardly revising a
previous -0.1 percent flash estimate released last month.
    The seasonally adjusted data also showed the economy grew at
an annual 0.4 percent pace in the first quarter, revised up from
a previous -0.5 percent estimate.
**************************************************************
KEY FIGURES      Q1 2017   Q4 2016   Q3 2016  Q2 2016   Q1 2016
GDP (q/q, pct)     0.4      -1.1*     0.7*     0.4*      -0.8*
GDP (y/y, pct)     0.4      -1.0*     2.1*    -0.4       -0.8*
-------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

