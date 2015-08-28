FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Greek economy grows in second quarter, helped by consumer spending
August 28, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Greek economy grows in second quarter, helped by consumer spending

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, economist comment)
    ATHENS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Greece's economy grew 0.9 percent
in the second quarter,   compared with previous flash estimate
of 0.8 percent earlier this month, helped by consumer spending
and net exports, data showed on Friday.    
    Analysts say the data supports a more favourable outlook for
the year as a whole than the official forecast for a 2.3 percent
contraction and confirms that despite political upheaval, Greece
has not returned to a recession in 2015.
    "Capital controls and a higher fiscal burden will weigh on
consumption in the second half. But the reading will cushion the
full-year performance from an expected slowdown in economic
activity in the second half," National Bank economist Nikos
Magginas said.
    Consumption grew 1.1 percent quarter-on-quarter, with net
exports helped by a 4.9 percent fall in imports compared with
the previous three-month period. Exports rose just 0.1 percent.
    "Consumer spending was the main driver, its resilience amid
a period of uncertainty helped by the contained fiscal drag and
a favourable impact on household budgets from lower oil prices,"
Magginas said.    
    
****************************************************************
KEY FIGURES          Q2 2015  Q1 2015  Q4 2014  Q3 2014  Q2 2014
    GDP (q/q, pct)     0.9      0.1*    -0.2     0.9*     -0.1 
    GDP (y/y, pct)     1.6      0.6*     1.4     1.4*      0.2 
---------------------------------------------------------------
    Source: ELSTAT
    *revised

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Louise Ireland)

