FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek economy grew 0.7 percent in 2014 - statistics service
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 2 years ago

Greek economy grew 0.7 percent in 2014 - statistics service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Greece's economy grew by 0.7
percent in 2014, down from a previous estimate of 0.8 percent
released in March, revised data from the country's statistics
service ELSTAT showed on Tuesday.
    The economy is forecast to contract by 2.3 percent this
year. 
    Economy Minister George Stathakis said last week that the
recession could be shallower as the economy will benefit from a
strong tourism and a milder impact than expected from capital
controls imposed in late June.
    Greece also revised figures for 2011, 2012 and 2013 gross
domestic output, incorporating updated data and the results of a
2011 census.
    
    Following is a breakdown of GDP y/y change:
                 (%)
 2011        2012        2013        2014
 -9.1        -7.3        -3.2        0.7
                previous estimates:
 2011         2012       2013        2014
 -8.9        -6.6        -3.9        0.8
 
 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Paul Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.